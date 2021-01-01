MF Studio Shiatsu Foot Massager with Heat, Deep Kneading, Air Compression, Relief Foot Pain and Promote Blood Circulation

Specifications: Include 3 different modes and 5 intensity Equipped with wireless remote control and digital display Dimension: 16.5" * 14.9", max suits for men size 11 foot Net weight: 8.8lbs, lightweight for your moving Features: 3 different modes and 5 intensity: Our MF Studio have differen modes and intensity, which can cater to different users' need. Also the upgraded foot massager can use separately for the 2 functions of rolling and air compression through the touch screen. Wireless remote control included: You can control the foot massager with remote control without having to bend over. Please note that no battery included in remote control. Idea gift for your loved ones: You can give our MF Studio foot massager as a valentine gift or a gift for your parents. They can enjoy the massage therapy with your soft gift. Overheating program protects your safety: Our foor massager mechaine will stop working automatically when the temperature higher than its safety level. So you do not need to worry about the safety. 1 year warranty: If you have any question about our products or usage, please feel free to contact with our professional service team: service@alphamarts.com.