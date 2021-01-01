Shiba Inu Coin Airplane Bomber Cryptocurrency HODL Lover T-Shirt

If anyone holding Shiba Inu Coin to the moon then be proud and show your happiness with this design! Spread about this crypto currency blockchain and love a cryptocurrencies and Shiba Inu Coin. Perfect for anyone who interested in cryptocurrency HODL while waiting for your trip to the moon with $SHIB. Apparel for traders, shibatoken hodlers, shiba inu investors and for anyone that loves project shiba inu coin, smart contract technology! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem