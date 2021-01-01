Shiba Inu Puppy Dog Goes to the Moon Tote Bag

Celebrate the beloved Shiba Inu, the dog whose face has launched a million trips to the moon for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, investors, and those who love meme coins! Show off your love for this great dog and the funny memes it brings with it on your own trip to the moon! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.