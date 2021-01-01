Features of the Big Agnes Shield 3 Footprint Single door Door Features two windows: one weatherviewing window and one with two closure options: mesh only for ventilation or zip up the nylon layer for complete closure Zippered fly vents allow for venting in inclement weather or zip up the nylon layer for complete protection Heavy duty reflective guylines and reflective webbing Storm flap on door zipper Two fly vents for increased airflow and reduced condensation Velcro tabs connect fly to pole structure providing perfect pitch and extra stability Ready to pitch; with pre-cut guylines and tensioners attached to fly Reflective guylines and webbing on tent corners To extend the life of your tent floor we recommend using a Big Agnes footprint - sold separately Interior loops for use with accessories DAC Featherlite NSL pole system with press Fit connectors Plastic clips and sleeves attach tent body to pole frame Fabric Details Ultralight nylon, three-layer waterproof, breathable fabric with a microporous membrane and tricot layer to enhance moisture management Membrane with electrospun nanofibers provides a 9000mm waterproof rating at minimal weight Fabric breathability (MVTR): 40000 g/m2/24 hours Durable nylon floor fabric with a 10000mm polyurethane coating All seams taped with waterproof, solvent-free polyurethane tape (No PVC or VOC's)