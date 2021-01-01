From silpada

Silpada 'Shield and Protect' Lapis Ring in Sterling Silver, Size 8

$95.00
In stock
Description

In addition to its beautiful saturated blue color, lapis is cosmically known to shield and protect from negative energies. Let the lovely blue hue bring a smile to face. Gift this ring to bring more positivity and optimism to someone you care about. This ring features the oval semi-precious stone in a textured silver setting and band, making it unique and appealing. Ring dome measure 7/16 inch wide. Piece comes with a ".925" sterling silver quality stamp as a symbol of guaranteed product quality.

