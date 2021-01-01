Shield Screen Protector Compatible with Apple Watch Series 4 44mm6PackEasy Install AntiBubble Clear Film

The Shield screen protector compatible with the Apple Watch Series 4 includes our proprietary screen protector, squeegee, cloth, and intuitive installation instructions Innovative adhesive coupled with our unique application method ensures easy, bubble-less and frustration-less installation that will leave the film perfectly contoured to any device Unlike other common screen protectors, Shield protectors are crafted using a revolutionary process that combines high response accuracy, durability, non-yellowing and clear transparency into a single layer of flexible yet tough film Classified as a smart film and transparent once applied, the Shield seamlessly merges mobile protection and user interactivity into a single enjoyable experience Every Screen Protector compatible with Apple Watch Series 4 (44mm) is backed by our Lifetime Replacement Warranty and 100% Satisfaction Guarantee