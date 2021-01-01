RAINS Shift Waterproof Backpack in Scarlet at Nordstrom Rack

Rainy-day commutes don't have to be a drag-this waterproof backpack features an inner protective drawstring pouch that will keep your gear safe and dry. Practical and stylish, it can be transformed into a traditional tote by removing the adjustable shoulder straps. Magnetic-snap with interior drawstring closure Top carry handle; optional, adjustable shoulder straps Interior wall pockets Side snap gussets Weather-resistant hardware Waterproof rating: 8000 mm/cm2 water column pressure Polyester/polyurethane Imported Handbags