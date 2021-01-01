From stila

Stila Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow - Freedom

$25.54
In stock
Description

Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow from Stila Cosmetics creates a soft, velvety finish that tops off any day or night look. Complete with a shimmering olive shade, this cream eyeshadow has a water-based formula that lends a highly pigmented look and lightweight feel.Key Benefits:Small particle pearls create a high shimmer finishHigh water concentration allows for maximum shimmer and color payoff with a barely-there feelNon-tacky, non-transfer formulaAdhesive base with minimal fallout - no primer neededLa Douce is a shimmering warm gold green shade.

