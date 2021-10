About Love Stories Inspired by her vision to make women feel beautiful without sacrificing comfort, designer Marloes Hoedeman founded Love Stories in 2013. Unbound by traditional industry rules, Hoedeman crafted a label that celebrates the *ever-so-versatile* bralette. Since then, Love Stories has grown into a cherished source for foundational staples, with an abundance of silhouettes and prints offering the style and support that every woman needs.