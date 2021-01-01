Shimmer Shadow Crayon

Our mantra: eye shadow should be easy-and super fun. Meet our new + improved eyeshadow sticks based on our original best-selling shades (and including some new, fun ones!). These eyeshadow crayons are more blendable, more flattering and longer lasting. This new cream shadow stick formula applies and blends easily to create a soft, shimmering look for day or night. The silky smooth texture of these eyeshadow sticks glides on effortlessly without creasing (no primer necessary) and locks onto lids for a long wear time. One swipe of our shadow sticks gives you richly pigmented color, while the built-in eyeshadow brush lets you shape and blend however you want. No messy palettes. No broken powders. Just glowy, shimmering color. Shades: Morimoto Shimmer: A champagne pink pearl Venetian Shimmer: A glistening gold Tahitian Shimmer: A metallic taupe Kona Shimmer: A luminous bronze Aspen Shimmer: A glowy earthy green Burgundy Shimmer: A lustrous rich burgundy td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement: same-cell;}