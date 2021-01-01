BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed - C Pop

Add a soft, golden touch to your skin with the highly covetable Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter. Made with a creamy, pressed powder formula, this skin highlighter is designed to give you an elegant, high-shine finish thanks to its luminescent pearls that absorb and reflect light.Key Benefits:High shine finishCreamy pressed powderUltra-reflective shineTip: Dab Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter on the Cupid's Bow to create the look of fuller, plumper lips.Opal is a golden opal pearl shade.