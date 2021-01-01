Neutrogena Shine Control Pressed Powder - .37oz

Complete your makeup with the natural, shine-free finish of Neutrogena Shine Control Mattifying Face Powder. This lightweight powder layers invisibly over makeup and blends into skin for a beautiful matte finish that's never overdone. Ideal for oily or combination skin, enjoy a fresh, natural, and shine-free look for up to eight hours. The formula contains a rice protein complex, which acts like a sponge to absorb excess oil, so skin stays shine-free and fresh all day. This matte powder comes with a sponge for easy application and on-the-go touch ups. The oil absorbing formula won't over-dry skin or clog pores. Plus, this facial powder is versatile and can be worn alone or over foundation makeup. To use, gently pat applicator in the t-zone to instantly mattify skin. Use as part of a 2-step beauty routine with Neutrogena Shine Control Primer.