Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel set with diamonds. White mother of pearl dial with silver-tone hands and diamond hour markers. Roman numerals mark the 3, 6, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Case size: 32 mm. Case thickness: 8.6 mm. Round case shape. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Additional Info: Comes with an additional black leather strap. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Raymond Weil Shine Mother of Pearl Dial Ladies Watch 1600-STS-00995.