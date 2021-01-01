The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent recycled content. Nothing will slow you down from your workout in the adidas by Stella McCartney Shine One-Piece GU1582. The tight fit, supportive feel features a fast drying and durable fabric with AEROREADY technology, letting you reach your workout goals. V-neckline with delicate straps and racerback design. Second-skin fit offers ease of movement. 79% recycled polyester, 21% spandex. Machine wash, dry flat. Imported. Measurements: Inseam: 28 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.