What it is: A 100% natural, organic personal lubricant with a pH-balanced, aloe-based formula. What it does: This ultra-hydrating, latex-friendly lubricant supplements your natural moisture and enhances intimacy. How to use: To relieve personal dryness, apply a small amount to the area of the body you wish to lubricate. Reapply as desired. Easily washes away with warm water. Paraben-free; phthalate-free; sulfate-free; silicone-free;