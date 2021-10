Protect your jewelry in this holiday-ready pouch - or take it out on the town! This velvet burgundy wristlet features 'Shine' embroidered in gold across the face while a satin lining with four inside pockets ensures you'll never be without your favorite jewelry or essentials. Pouch measures 5 1/2 by 7 3/4 inches and features a zip closure with a removable wristlet strap.