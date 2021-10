Recreating some of the iconic designs from Shirley Chisholm Presidential Campaign for the seat in 1972. Unbought and Unbossed! Bring US Together! A Strong Black Feminist Woman ran for President and her Story Needs to be Told. A Perfect statement for Black History Month This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.