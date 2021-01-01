Shiro is inside me Tote Bag

Ethiopian has many different type of foods cuisine. Fun way to show your love to Eritrean or Ethiopia Food called Shiro. The design has the pot steaming and is written in Amahric Shiro is inside me. Ethiopia, in the Horn of Africa has over 80 languages spoken and also has its own alphabest, letters. Its home to 80 ethnolinguistic groups, the four largest of which are the Oromo, Amhara, Somali and Tigrayans. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.