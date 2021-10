Funny Retired Shirt. Fun Retired Tee - I Do What I Want When I Want. See also, Not My Problem Anymore. Great Sarcastic graphic novelty joke quote tee for anyone who is retiring or is already retired or a retiree Funny Retirement Gag Gift for your coworker, friend, or relative. Ideal for both Men and Women. Nice gift for a farewell party, a birthday gift idea for soon-to-be or newly retired person. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem