15 mL/0.51 oz An anti-aging eye cream that hydrates and visibly corrects wrinkles in just 1 week Targets six types of eye wrinkles, including crow's feet, corner crinkling, under-eye wrinkles, lid creases, under-puff lines and stress wrinkles between the brows. Skin is left smooth, resilient with a youthful looking radiance and hydrated for 48 hours. Featuring ReNeura Technology+ and KOMBU-Bounce Complex. Brand: Shiseido. Skin type: Mature