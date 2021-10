G. Label Shiv Linen Pants in Black, Size 10: These volume-happy wide-legs slot into any situation, whether you’re sipping spritzes on a rooftop or wrangling kids at the beach. It’s all thanks to that breeze-weight Italian linen, which can be dressed up or down as you like (just add a bikini top or Bernadette, respectively).The wide elasticized waistband means you can slip ’em on like sweats, while a trio of pockets keeps everything looking polished.100% linen Made in Italy.