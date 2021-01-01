Keep your shoes looking as fresh as the day you got them with the Forcefield® Shoe Protector. Safe to use on all types of footwear, this spray repels water and stains on materials such as leather, suede, canvas, and nubuck. With added UV protection to block harmful rays from causing color fading, the ForceField® Shoe Protector will keep your shoes in pristine condition all year round. Details Invisible shoe spray Shields all types of footwear from water, stains, and color fading Safe to use on materials such as leather, suede, canvas, nubuck, and more UV protection blocks harmful UV rays from causing color fading 6 ounces