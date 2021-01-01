Shooting King Hobby Shooters Club Sports Sagittarius T-Shirt

You are a sports shooter and are in a shooting club. Then this fun design is a great gift that will provide lots of laughs at the shooting party. This shirt, with a funny saying, a special and personal gift for sports shooters Take it as an accessory and equipment with you to the shooting club or the shooting party and make the shooters and hunters laugh. Gift idea for a shooting king or hobby shooter for retirement and retirement. Perfect as a small thank you. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem