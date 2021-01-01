Shop LC 925 Silver Chrysocolla Blue Tanzanite Necklace Pendant Size 20 In

ITEM WEIGHT: 5.210 METAL: This gorgeous pendant necklaces is made of sterling silver which makes it truly shine. GIFT PACKAGING: Your item arrives in a complimentary blue Gift Box, appropriate for Safekeeping or a timeless Gift for any special occasions anniversary, engagement, weddings, party, holidays and other. SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: Ensure superior service, Free and fast shipping, Free return and refund policy. WARRANTY PROGRAM: Buy with 100% confidence as all your Jewelry is covered under 6 months Warranty Program limited to manufacturing defects.