Shop LC 925 Sterling Silver AAA Emerald White Zircon Necklace Vermeil Yellow Gold Plated Pendant Size 20' Ct 0.2

ART OF ENCHANTMENT: The adorable pendant speaks of the high caliber of the artisans and gives a fine makeover to the cross symbol BE THE FASHIONISTA: Festooned with faceted premium AAA Kagem Zambian emeralds. This glassy green gem ranks 7.5 to 8 on the Mohs scale of hardness GLEAMING IN PERFECTION: The round-cut faceted zircons set on frame dazzle phenomenally, covering your neckline in glamour SUPERIOR QUALITY: Gemstones are set in prongs for a tight grip SILVER SORCERY: The pendant necklace is forged in yellow gold vermeil over sterling silver, known for its natural elegance and durability