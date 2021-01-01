From shop lc global inc.

Shop LC 925 Sterling Silver Ammolite White Diamond Halo Ring Vermeil Yellow Gold Plated Size 10 Ct 0.4

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

SOURCE OF INSPIRATION: Design inspired by the heart shape. A prominent symbol of love and affection ORGANIC GEMSTONE: Ammolite is an organic gemstone and displays the opallike spectrum of fiery oranges, soothing blues, and electric greens DESIGN STORY: The pretty ammolite is featured in heart cut, which is rare and symbolic. While closely set baguette-cut white diamonds are forming a twinkling halo SUPPORTIVE STYLE: Prong methodology keeps the gemstones attached with strength DURABLE STRUCTURE: Platinum-plated sterling silver forms the durable structure, and the sleek band of the ammolite ring

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com