Shop LC 925 Sterling Silver Ammolite White Diamond Halo Ring Vermeil Yellow Gold Plated Size 7 Ct 0.4

SOURCE OF INSPIRATION: Design inspired by the heart shape. A prominent symbol of love and affection ORGANIC GEMSTONE: Ammolite is an organic gemstone and displays the opallike spectrum of fiery oranges, soothing blues, and electric greens DESIGN STORY: The pretty ammolite is featured in heart cut, which is rare and symbolic. While closely set baguette-cut white diamonds are forming a twinkling halo SUPPORTIVE STYLE: Prong methodology keeps the gemstones attached with strength DURABLE STRUCTURE: Platinum-plated sterling silver forms the durable structure, and the sleek band of the ammolite ring