From shop lc global inc.

Shop LC 925 Sterling Silver Oval Opal Healing Zircon Halo Ring Platinum Plated Gifts Jewelry For Mens Size 12

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

FEATURES: Adorn yourself with an elegant real white Opal gemstone engagement rings Finely crafted Opal October birthstone jewelry is a perfect everlasting gift for that special person in your life. METAL: The genuine Opal stone modern engagement rings are made in skin friendly Sterling silver material with a superior standard finish. Treat yourself with the beautiful engagement rings HEALING GEMSTONE: Natural Opal is an emotional stone that stimulates all chakras and a perfect sense of balance. Opal stone brings loyalty, faith, spontaneity, good fortune. It helps the wearer to release anger and have a pleasing personality. SHOPLC DELIVERING JOY: This unique and heartfelt product is beautifully packaged and ready for giving. Makes a sentimental surprise and unique gifts for Mom, Grandma, , daughter, wife on anniversary, birthday, holidays, graduation, valentines day on, christmas or wedding. 6 MONTH WARRANTY: We Offer a 6 Month No-Questions-Asked warranty on all our produ

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com