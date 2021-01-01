From shop lc global inc.

Shop LC 925 Sterling Silver Oval Blue White Zircon Ring Platinum Plated Jewelry Gift For Mens Size 12 Ct 1.8

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

MIXED TRIO: A faceted oval of Cambodian blue zircon is wonderfully complemented with sparkling white zircons A SUITABLE GRIP: The bezel setting offers the gems with a suitable grip that will ensure the embellishments maintain their dignified position FEEL MORE CONFIDENT: With high durability and supreme luster, the platinum over sterling silver ring makes you feel more confident COMFORTABLE: The smooth and finished under gallery of the ring makes it easy to put on and off GEM INFO: Zircon is a natural zirconium silicate

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com