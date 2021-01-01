Shop LC 925 Sterling Silver Pear Sleeping Beauty Turquoise White Diamond Solitaire Ring Platinum Plated Size 7 Ct 0.2

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT: The ring is forged in sterling silver, known for its natural elegance, durability, and properties TEMPTING BEAUTY: The jewelry featuring twisted rope design over the shank gives a breathtaking beauty SETTING: Prongs setting offers the look of the jewel to the eye SHIMMERING DIAMONDS: The ring comprises diamond on its shoulders exuding endless shine TURQUOISE: The gem is best known for its gentle sky blue color. It is the birthstone for June, July, and December and the traditional gift for the 11th anniversary