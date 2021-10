CLUSTER STORY: The cluster of gems signifies togetherness ADD ON SPARKLES: The men',s ring is accented with zircons on the shank THE GORGEOUS BLUE: Ceylon sapphire is known for a particular blue hue, resembling the cornflower. Ranging from light to dark, these blue jewels represent the quintessential sapphire gemstone PRECISE SETTING: To keep the embellishments stable and clung to the shank forever, they are held in prongs METAL DETAILS: The ring is crafted in platinum plated sterling silver