TRILOGY SIGNIFICANCE: The trilogy of stones at the forefront signifies past, present and future of a relationship FEMININE TOUCH: Crafted in yellow gold vermeil/ platinum over Sterling Silver, the ring yields a luxurious look GRACIOUSLY SET: The pretty gemstones are secured in prongs for a tighter grip ELEVATING BEAUTY: The zircons on either side of the central gem makes the ring shine endlessly BIRTHSTONE: Sapphire is the traditional birthstone for September