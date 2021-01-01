From shop lc global inc.

Shop LC 925 Sterling Silver Vermeil Yellow Gold Platinum Plated Pyrope Garnet Cluster Pendant Necklace Size 20' Ct 3.4

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

CLUSTER INSPIRED: The design of the pendant necklace is inspired by the cluster pattern signifying togetherness INTRINSIC METALWORK: The beaded and the swirling pattern outlaying the cluster enhances the beauty of the piece ETERNAL LIFE: The jewelry is crafted from yellow gold vermeil and platinum over sterling silver, owning it an eternal life and voluminous shine FIRM GRIP: The prongs setting offers its firm grip to keep the gemstones in place for a flawless shine BIRTHSTONE: Garnet is the birthstone of January

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com