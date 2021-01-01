From shop lc global inc.

Shop LC Chunky Cluster Ring Mint Apatite Vermeil Yellow Gold 925 Sterling Silver Platinum Plated Crystal Jewelry Gift For Men's Size 10 Ct 0.6

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

MINT MAGIC: Rounds of faceted apatite are precisely set to radiate their magical mint hues LONGLASTING SHINE: The ring is crafted in yellow gold vermeil and platinum over Sterling Silver to maintain its longlasting shine COMFORTABLE: The smooth and finished under gallery of the ring makes it easy to put on and off MINIMALISTIC TOUCH: Creative metal carving on the shank adds a minimalistic charm to the ring GRACEFUL HOLD: The prong setting offers its firm grip to keep the gemstones in place for a flawless shine

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com