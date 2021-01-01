Shop LC EON 1962 ION Plated Stainless Steel White Cubic Zirconia Watch Ct 1.35

FEATURES: The watch literally takes inspiration from meteorites, Modern minimalist style round dial with white CZ markers, Genuine meteorite used in dial, Out of the earth origin of meteorite makes it more interesting addition to watch, Sparkling bezel adds luxury, Steel strap for extra durability and premium look, Complete hours and seconds marks induces easy time-reading, Powered by swiss movement, 5ATM construction. DESIGN: Unique modern wristwatch design with high quality movement makes a statement paired with any outfit. Versatile, expressive style compliments both casual and professional attire making this a classic option for all occasions. STYLE & VERSATILITY: Bright easy to read index display with adjustable band provides maximum comfort for a stylish wrist accessory. The perfect fashion timepiece for men and women to wear every day and pair with other bracelets, bangles and jewelry for a sophisticated look. WATCH CARE: Do not submerge your watch water means splash only