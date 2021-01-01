Shop LC Handcrafted Foot Massager with 2 Healing Pain Relief Karelian Shungite Double Balls Manual Pain Stress Relief Yoga Therapy

NATURAL GEMS: It features high-quality natural massage balls for Feet AMAZING FOOT MASSAGER: It's an easy way to give yourself effective foot massages at home to provide relaxation and relief to tired feet HOW TO USE: Place one ball at a time in the cork base and, while sitting, massage the most tender points of the soles of your feet FOR BEST RESULTS: In order to be effective, the stones used in this kind of therapy have to stay warm QUALITY: Each product is QC tested. Since we stand behind our products, we ensure that you are completely satisfied with your purchase.