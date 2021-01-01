Shop LC Polyester Blue Unicorn Pattern Zipper Closure Backpack 2 Bottle Holder

HIGH QUALITY MATERIAL: The backpack is made of high quality which is famed for its durability, flexibility and functionality EXCITING DESIGN: The backpack features fun images on the front that makes the bag unique and attractive ROOMY INTERIORS: The classy backpack has roomy interiors which helps you to accommodate your essentials in an organised way. can use it as a bag, weekend gataways, outdoor activities or more ZIPPER CLOSURE: The zipper closure makes it easy to open & close your bag in a rush between classes or airport gates. The hang handle double stitched on top so you can easily store this backpack DIMENSIONS:13 inches (length), 5 inches (width) and 10 inches (height)