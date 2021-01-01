From shop lc global inc.

Shop LC Stainless Steel Round Black Crystal Band Ring Bar Bracelet Cross Necklace Jewelry for Mens Size 11

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

FEATURES: Masculine steel jewelry set shows simplicity and modern fashion, This mens jewelry set features a cross pendant necklace, Band ring and bar bracelet, Brilliant shine of Fine cut black crystals contrasts with intriguing metallic shine, Strong magnetic clasp of bracelet is user-friendly and to use, Bracelet features wheat chain, Crystals are hand set, Can wear individually or as a set, METAL: This gorgeous jewelry sets is made of stainless steel which makes it truly shine. GIFT PACKAGING: Your item arrives in a complimentary blue Gift Box, appropriate for Safekeeping or a timeless Gift for any special occasions anniversary, engagement, weddings, party, holidays and other. SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: Ensure superior service, Free and fast shipping, Free return and refund policy. WARRANTY PROGRAM: Buy with 100% confidence as all your Jewelry is covered under 6 months Warranty Program limited to manufacturing defects.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com