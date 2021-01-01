Shop LC STRADA Japanese Movement Curb Chain Pattern White Enameled Cuff Bracelet in Platinum Plated Size 6.25-6.75'

FASCINATING LOOK: Chronographic look with well-marked hour marks for chic look & easy readability. The analog dial looks stylish and trendy CLASSIC STRAP: Made of high quality material, known for its durability, strength and high performance. It lends charming and captivating appeal to your personality POWERED BY: The watch is powered by Japanese movement for high accuracy and good time precision GIFT-WORTHY: Gift your loved ones this unique and stylish charms bracelet watch and win her heart in an instant on occasions like birthdays, anniversary or more QUALITY: Each product is QC tested. Since we stand behind our products, we ensure that you are completely satisfied with your purchase.