LPA Short 194 in Chocolate. - size XS (also in M, S, XL) LPA Short 194 in Chocolate. - size XS (also in M, S, XL) 100% viscose. Made in China. Hand wash. Smocked elastic drawstring waistband. Sateen fabric. Step hem. Shorts measure approx 13.5 in length. LPAR-WF58. LPF83 U21. Meet LPA - The coveted label designed by Lara Pia Baroncini, for the quintessential cool girl with a raw, unapologetic attitude. The line oozes Italian romance, effortless California cool, and a casual tomboy appeal. Cut from satins and silks to cashmere and wool blends, featuring feminine shapes with flattering drapes, the eponymous ready-to-wear label is made with love for bad chicks.