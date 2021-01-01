Get ready to sparkle in the night with the Alex Evenings Short Corded Detail Sheath Dress with Flutter Sleeves. This adorable dress will be the perfect accompaniment to your next event, where you can stand up and shine. Jewel neckline with V back. Discreet center-back zipper closure. Short, flutter sleeves. Straight hemline rests above the knee. Textured dress in solid color, with all-over sequin detail. Materials: 70% nylon, 28% polyester, 2% spandex. Hand wash cold separately, do not bleach, lay flat to dry, do not iron, do not steam, do not dry clean. Imported.