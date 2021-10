Get ready to work the room in the Betsy Adam Melanie Bell Sleeve Sheath Dress. With the bell sleeves and midi skirt, you'll feel like a goddess. Round neckline with diagonal pleated detail. Sheath silhouette. Bell, three quarter sleeves. Waistline seam with diagonal pleated detail. Kick pleat at center-back hemline. Exposed zip-closure in back. Fully lined. Cocktail dress. 94% polyester, 6% spandex. Dry clean. Made in USA.