CHIO Short Lace Dress in Cream. - size M (also in L, S, XS) 100% poly. Made in Italy. Hand wash. Unlined. Pull-on styling. Smocked waist with lettuce trim. Sheer crepe fabric with fil coupe detail and lace cut-outs. CIOR-WD26. CA2131.C. With sheer pastels and shimmering knits that sparkle like light on water, CHIO is the perfect complement to sun-kissed skin and salt-textured hair. The haute couture beachwear brand is exclusively made in Italy: designed by sisters Stefania and Maria Cristina Di Simone, while hand-stitched by artisans versed in ultramodern production techniques. To wear CHIO is to embody a glamorous vision of a seaside stay. Breezy cuts reveal teasing glimpses of skin, while luxurious, eco-friendly fabrics add sashay. Whether lounging by a pool or attending an evening soiree on the beach, CHIO brings Italian sophistication to jetsetters everywhere.