Fall in love with the colorful striped look of this contrast Lacoste Short Sleeve Mini Stripes Tee. This trendy new piece gets noticed with its bright colors and relaxed fit. Casual days won't be the same as this tee can easily be dressed up or down, giving many options to choose from. Embroidered croc at left chest. Allover stripe print design. Ribbed crewneck. Straight hem. Regular fit. 100% cotton. Machine wash, line dry. Made in Peru. Measurements: Length: 24 in Product measurements were taken using size 2 (EUR 34). Please note that measurements may vary by size.