The Filson Short Sleeve Ranger Graphic T-Shirt (Fast Track) is ideal when the weather heats up. Rib-knit collar for shape retention. Crewneck. Short sleeves. Graphic print on front. Straight hem. 100% cotton. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 30 in Chest Measurement: 44 in Sleeve Length: 16 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.