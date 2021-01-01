A lovely reflecting ombrÃ© tie-dye design brings a luxe look to this Vince Camuto Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Ombre Reflect Tee. Fitted T-shirt in a breathable blend creates a soft silhouette and pairs well with your favorite denim or capris. Short sleeve tee features a scoop neckline and a rounded hem in a soft cotton-poly blend. Allover ombrÃ© tie-dye in passion fruit color palette is easy to accessorize. Easy pull-on styling. 60% cotton, 40% polyester. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 26 in Chest Measurement: 36 in Sleeve Length: 6 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.