Sparkle and shine while wearing the Alex Evenings Short Sleeveless Sheath Dress with L-Shaped Neckline and Ruched Bodice Detail. Pull-over styling with an L-shaped neckline. Cap sleeve fabrication. Stretch materials with a metallic design and flattering ruching. Discreet center back zipper. Straight hemline. 93% nylon, 3% metallic, 4% spandex. â¢ Lining: 100% polyester. Hand wash cold separately. Lay flat to dry. Imported. Measurements: Inseam: 41.5 inches. Measurements: Length: 40 in Product measurements were taken using size 6. Please note that measurements may vary by size.