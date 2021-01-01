Shotokan Karate Vintage Sunset. Life is Better With Shotokan Tank Top

Life is Better With Shotokan Karate! Retro Sunset Vacation Japanese Martial Art. This combat sport, fighting design shows Shotokan Karate at sunrise with sunglasses. Perfect Retro sunset art - great gear for a Shotokan beginner or Shotokan Teacher! Are you looking for sunny Shotokan Karate gear for a loving dad in the Japanese martial arts community? Then this Shotokan instructor retro vintage sunrise merch is the uniform you are looking for, whatever martial art style you love! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem