Shoulder Mic for FRS 2 Way RadioLong Range Walkie Talkie Mic Waterproof Handheld Speaking Microphone 2 Pin Radio Mic with PTT for Most Two Way Radio

UHF Two way radio speaker Mic with Waterproof plastic shell for Shock, wind, dust, and splash resistance. Built in microphone and speaker, it is a high quality microphone with crystal clear audio. 360 rotatable clip and stretch cable that you can hang on everywhere you want. Ideal for anywhere use, such as restaurants, hotels, retail, schools, construction, warehouses, small businesses, doctor and dental offices and so on Small size easy to carry but the big PTT button provided easy communication. speaker mic is 2 pin K type radio mic. One pin is 3.5 mm, the other is 2.5 mm, and they are 11 mm apart. Compatible with, Baofeng, Kenwood, Retevis K-Type UHF Radios(Not included Motorola/ Midland; Not work in VHF band Radios ). Lifetime Quality Warranty. Any problem, Please contact to us.