Show Me The Slots Machine Stars Lucky Slot Machine Stuff T-Shirt

If you are heading to Las Vegas to gamble, this cute and funny joke gambler casino fan and gambling addict merch is the perfect addition to any high rollers collection whether you are a lucky slot machine queen, husband, wife, or granny. This hilarious gambling Show Me The Slots gear makes a wonderful Christmas gear, anniversary gear, birthday gear, Mothers Day gear, or Fathers Day gear for your next Las Vegas vacation. Rock this rad slot machine merch and hit the jackpot. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem